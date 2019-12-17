Walnut Creek burglary suspect leaves cellphone at scene, tries to pick up from police
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KTVU) - Walnut Creek police tracked down a burglary suspect using a cellphone he left behind at the scene, authorities said Monday.
Officers said the suspect was caught on video breaking into a restaurant and while inside he left his cellphone.
The device helped police identify the suspect as Shane Traynor.
When Traynor came to the police department to retrieve his cellphone, he was arrested and taken to county jail, authorities said.