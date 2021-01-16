Expand / Collapse search
Walnut Creek doctors help vaccinate Lamorinda Village seniors

By
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
KTVU FOX 2

Nurses help vaccinate senior living home in Lafayette

Candese Charles reports.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Finally, a sigh of relief for Walnut Creek elderly married couple, Susan and Wayne Hahn.

"Jump for joy!"

The couple talked about feeling a lot of anxiety since the start of the pandemic until getting vaccinated Saturday in Lafayette.

"We saw the need and we really felt that we could do something," said Dr. Denise Hilliard of Comprehensive Wellness in Walnut Creek.

A shot at good health, that's what Dr. Hilliard volunteered to dole out.

Dr. Hilliard, along with Dr. Rebecca Parish, was bought in by nonprofit, Lamorinda Village, to get the vaccine out to the region's seniors.

The nonprofit partnered with Comprehensive Wellness, Lamorinda Spirit Van, and the Lafayette Senior Services for the vaccination effort.

"Many of us were feeling like we wanted the opportunity to act in this way," said Hilliard, "and so we really are invigorated and excited to be able to have our turn to give back."

Seniors account for 75% of the COVID-related deaths in California.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom opened vaccinations to seniors 65 and up.

But, as mass vaccination sites start to open up distribution is proving to be tough with medical groups overwhelmed, making mobile vaccines like this all the more important.

"People are desperate, they’re scared and I feel as a physician that my first and foremost responsibility is to advocate for my patients." said Parish, one of the doctors. 

Unfortunately, the Lamorinda Village appears to also be overwhelmed, with no appointments or waitlist available. 

However, organizers say they're trying to make the vaccine available again soon. 

"I encourage everyone to try to be patient, said Hilliard. "We are asking for more allotment from the county."

 "As long as we keep getting doses. We’re going to keep doing this," said Parish. "There’s a huge need."