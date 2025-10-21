Twin girls lose mother, grandmother in Walnut Creek killings
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Two 8-year-old twin girls are without their mother and grandmother after both were slain at their Walnut Creek home, allegedly by the girls’ father.
The slayings happened Sept. 18 at the family’s home on Kelobra Court. The young girls were present at the time of the killings of Linlin Guo and her mother, Beimin Cheng.
Father charged in double homicide
What we know:
Guo’s husband, Howard Wang, 43, has been charged in the double homicide. He allegedly slashed the throats of his wife and mother-in-law. Sources say he then fired two shots from a 9 mm handgun and falsely claimed he had shot at a fleeing intruder responsible for the killings.
Mistress also charged
Dig deeper:
Wang’s mistress, Yan Wang, 45, of Oakland, is also charged in the case as an accessory and with destroying evidence, prosecutors said.
The two defendants are not related, though they share the same last name.
According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, Yan Wang entered the home that Howard Wang owned with his wife with the intent to commit larceny. She is also accused of destroying cellphones to prevent investigators from obtaining evidence.
Divorce filing and prior threats
Court records show Howard Wang filed for divorce in January 2024 but dropped the case in August of that year. Authorities say that same month, he threatened his wife.
Family seeking support
Now, the daughters of Guo and Wang are without two maternal figures.
"Linlin leaves behind 8-year-old twin girls who are now without both their mother and grandmother. The family is reeling from unimaginable grief and urgently needs support," according to a verified GoFundMe page.
Donations raised through GoFundMe will go toward funeral and memorial expenses for Guo and Cheng, as well as legal costs related to custody of the girls and ongoing living and educational support for the children.
The family said the slayings are more than just a tragedy.
"It’s a wake-up call to the silent epidemic of domestic violence. Linlin was a loving mother, daughter, and friend. Her story deserves to be heard, and her children deserve a secure future," they said.
The Source: Information for this story was obtained from a verified GoFundMe page on behalf of the victims, along with previous KTVU reporting.