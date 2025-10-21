The Brief Authorities say 43-year-old Howard Wang killed his wife, Linlin Guo, and her mother, Beimin Cheng, at the family’s Walnut Creek home on Sept. 18 while their 8-year-old twin daughters were present. Wang faces double-murder charges; his alleged mistress, Yan Wang, 45, of Oakland, is accused of being an accessory and destroying evidence, prosecutors said. A verified GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral and legal expenses and to support Guo’s daughters, whom relatives say are now without both maternal figures.



Two 8-year-old twin girls are without their mother and grandmother after both were slain at their Walnut Creek home, allegedly by the girls’ father.

The slayings happened Sept. 18 at the family’s home on Kelobra Court. The young girls were present at the time of the killings of Linlin Guo and her mother, Beimin Cheng.

Father charged in double homicide

Guo’s husband, Howard Wang, 43, has been charged in the double homicide. He allegedly slashed the throats of his wife and mother-in-law. Sources say he then fired two shots from a 9 mm handgun and falsely claimed he had shot at a fleeing intruder responsible for the killings.

Mistress also charged

Wang’s mistress, Yan Wang, 45, of Oakland, is also charged in the case as an accessory and with destroying evidence, prosecutors said.

The two defendants are not related, though they share the same last name.

According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, Yan Wang entered the home that Howard Wang owned with his wife with the intent to commit larceny. She is also accused of destroying cellphones to prevent investigators from obtaining evidence.

Divorce filing and prior threats

Court records show Howard Wang filed for divorce in January 2024 but dropped the case in August of that year. Authorities say that same month, he threatened his wife.

Family seeking support

Now, the daughters of Guo and Wang are without two maternal figures.

"Linlin leaves behind 8-year-old twin girls who are now without both their mother and grandmother. The family is reeling from unimaginable grief and urgently needs support," according to a verified GoFundMe page.

Donations raised through GoFundMe will go toward funeral and memorial expenses for Guo and Cheng, as well as legal costs related to custody of the girls and ongoing living and educational support for the children.

The family said the slayings are more than just a tragedy.

"It’s a wake-up call to the silent epidemic of domestic violence. Linlin was a loving mother, daughter, and friend. Her story deserves to be heard, and her children deserve a secure future," they said.