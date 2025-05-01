Walnut Creek police arrest performing arts teacher on suspicion of sex with student

Walnut Creek police have arrested a teacher at the Contra Costa School of Performing Arts on suspicion of having sex with an underage student.

Gerard Flaherty, 43, of Pleasant Hill and the school's "Climate and Culture" supervisor, was taken into custody on Wednesday about 10:15 a.m., police said.

Police offered no other details other than Flaherty is being held at the Martinez jail with no bail.

He is being held on suspicion of rape of a person who is unconscious and assault with the intent to commit a sex crime.

The District Attorney has not yet charged Flaherty, and as of Thursday, prosecutors were reviewing the case, a spokesman said.

In an email, the school's executive director, Catherine Foster, said that Flaherty was put on leave.

She referred all other questions to the police, adding "creating a safe learning environment for our students is the top priority."