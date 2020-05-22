Walnut Creek police ask help identifying two shooting suspects

article

Police are asking for help from the public in their search for two suspects in a Walnut Creek shooting that happened Thursday evening.

Walnut Creek Police Department responded to reports of a shooting that happened on the 1200 block of Newell Avenue at around 6:23 p.m.

A few minutes later police learned that two male victims in the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital. Police said they are both in stable condition.

John Rankin was arrested in a connection to a Walnut Creek shooting on Thursday that injured two men.

The shooting occurred in a businesses parking lot. Surveillance video shows two armed men with masks approaching a parked SUV. The suspects open fire on the victim seated in the passenger side of the SUV. Police said he was shot at least once.

The driver of the SUV, John Rankin, returned fire at the two suspects but struck an innocent bystander seated in an unrelated nearby vehicle. Rankin struck a second vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said the suspect's fled in an unknown make and model vehicle and have not been identified.

Rankin, 28, of Detroit, was arrested and faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon-firearm and dishcarge of a weapon on an occupied vehicle.

If you have information about this case you should call Detective Leonard at 925-256-3523.

VIDEO: Walnut Creek shooting (viewer discretion advised)