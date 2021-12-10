Walnut Creek retail thief likely to be taken into custody during court appearance

A woman accused of taking part in a mass retail theft will likely be taken into custody when she makes a court appearance Friday in Martinez.

Dana Dawson is facing conspiracy and burglary charges connected to the Nov. 20 robbery of Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

In that robbery, nearly 100 masked thieves rushed into the store late in the evening and took about $125,000 in merchandise.

The 30-year-old is currently out on bond, but prosecutors say she should have been taken into custody at her first court appearance.

When Dawson was arrested for the theft in Walnut Creek she had a handgun, which was a violation of her parole, according to reports.

Instead of being taken into custody during that court appearance, she posted $190,000 bail and was released.

Last week the Walnut Creek City Council voted to approve $2 million for additional officers and resources for the downtown area.