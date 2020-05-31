Walnut Creek, site of looting and vandalism, imposes curfew

Acts of destruction spread deeper into the Bay Area on Sunday as commercial sites in Walnut Creek were targeted by looters.

The city imposed a curfew that took effect at 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. All downtown businesses were asked to close immediately. The curfew will remain in place nightly until June 8.

Windows were smashed at the Macy's in the Broadway Plaza shopping center. Protesters were also seen jumping on cars.

Other businesses had boarded up windows to thwart potential vandals.

Vandalism and looting had also marred Saturday night in Emeryville, San Francisco and San Jose.

This is a developing story.