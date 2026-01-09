Walnut Creek water main break could last through Friday evening

Lane closures on a main thoroughfare in Walnut Creek caused by a water main break are now expected to remain in place through Friday evening, extending major traffic disruptions.

In an advisory around 7:30 a.m., the Walnut Creek Police Department said lanes of Ygnacio Valley Road in both the eastbound and westbound directions near Homestead Avenue remain closed while repair crews work to restore the damaged water main. The closure was announced around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Traffic impacts were significant on Friday morning, according to police. Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes until repairs are completed.

