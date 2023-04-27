Warm weather reminds of Bay Area fire season concerns

From months of winter rain to warm spring sunshine, many in the Bay Area spent the day basking in the sun. But for agencies, Thursday’s weather was another reminder of potential dangers ahead.

"The growth that past couple weeks has really taken off," said Quinn Gardner, the Deputy Director of Emergency Manager for the City of San Rafael. Gardner said the city takes as aggressive approach to fire danger, and has a 38-point plan to address the risks. This includes clearing and reducing fuel loads.

"The rain this year, while it created some fuel moisture and will be healthy in a lot of ways and will help with fuel moisture, there is going to be a lot more what we call flashy light fuels. Things like grasses that are extra challenging because they ignite really quickly and easily," said Gardner.

The city also announced the goat grazing program will return in early May.

Calvin Schrader, the Vegetation Management Specialist with the City of San Rafael said, "We cover about 176 acres with the goats every single year and that’s just something you can’t do with any other tool or toolbox so they are definitely critical."

In Walnut Creek, a different type of creature has been spotted in the open space. Rattlesnakes.

"Usually you will hear someone scream if there is a snake nearby," said Gary Lawhon, a local resident and mountain biker who takes videos of nature he encounters on his rides. He created a Facebook group called, "Wildlife of our Open Spaces."

Lawhon said the warm weather brings out the snakes. He has seen one just about every day this week and wants to remind people hiking through that area – watch where you step.