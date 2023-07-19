Warm weekend ahead: Heat advisories to come in effect

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday, according to weather reports.

KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales reported high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s and up to 107 for some areas further inland in the North Bay interior mountains, East Bay hills and valleys, central and eastern Santa Clara County, and the interior central coast.

The forecasted weather temperatures are expected to be above average and a moderate heat risk will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities.