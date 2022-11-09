Warming centers open to help protect residents during cold snap

As frigid temperatures envelope the region over the next two days, Santa Clara County is offering warming centers and overnight warming locations.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the Santa Clara Valley from Thursday through Friday, during which the temperature is expected to dip into the low- to mid-30s.

To help residents, especially people experiencing homelessness, cope with the cold, the county has several locations where people can go to warm up, including libraries in Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Gatos, Milpitas and Morgan Hill.

Also, outreach workers and volunteers have been distributing blankets, beanies and other essential items since Monday, according to of the county's Supportive Housing Deputy Director Kathryn Kaminski.

"We encourage anyone experiencing homelessness to call our Here 4 You Call Center at (408) 385-2400 to locate a location near them for refuge from the temperatures," Kaminski said in a news release Wednesday.

For a complete list of warming centers, people can visit www.PrepareSCC.org/ColdWeather.

The county is also offering tips to help people stay safe during the cold snap:

Do not burn charcoal or other flammable materials in an enclosed space, to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Drive slowly and be on the lookout for hazardous travel with slick road conditions including possible ponding on roads and freeway off-ramps and minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas.

Unsheltered community members, older adults, children and those with access and functional needs should seek shelter now as they are at higher risks of hypothermia.

Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, or for extended periods of time in extreme cold weather.

Dress in layers, wear a hat, scarf, gloves and mittens, and waterproof, insulated boots to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.

Get out of wet clothes as soon as possible to reduce the risk of hypothermia.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water with electrolytes.

Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and non-prescription medication if you will be staying outside as it may lead to death or serious injury.

Seek medical attention immediately and call 9-1-1 if you see someone experiencing hypothermia.

HERE ARE A LIST OF SANTA CLARA COUNTY'S WARMING CENTERS: