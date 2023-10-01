Warriors to play without Draymond Green due to sprained ankle
SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Warriors will begin the NBA season without their biggest defensive star.
Draymond Green sprained his left ankle during a workout at Chase Center last week.
He's expected to be out four to six weeks and miss the entire training camp.
The Warriors will begin their pre-season against the LA Lakers Saturday night.
Golden State will begin the regular season two weeks later against the Phoenix Suns.
