Warriors to play without Draymond Green due to sprained ankle

By KTVU staff
Published 
Draymond Green
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up court during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10,

SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Warriors will begin the NBA season without their biggest defensive star.

Draymond Green sprained his left ankle during a workout at Chase Center last week.

He's expected to be out four to six weeks and miss the entire training camp.

The Warriors will begin their pre-season against the LA Lakers Saturday night.

Golden State will begin the regular season two weeks later against the Phoenix Suns.

