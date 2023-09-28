Warriors reportedly near deal to host 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend

article

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly close to securing an agreement to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend at Chase Center.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report that the league is on the verge of finalizing a deal to bring the All-Star Weekend festivities to the Bay Area.

The Warriors have not hosted an All-Star Game since 2000 in Oakland at what was formerly "The Arena" and then later renamed Oracle Arena.

The upcoming 73rd All-Star Game, however, is set to take place on the Pacers' home court in Indiana on February 18.