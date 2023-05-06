Warriors fans stunned by blowout loss to Lakers in Game 3

A disappointing loss for Dub Nation. Some Warriors fans at the watch party at Thrive City outside the Chase Center packed up their bags and folded up their picnic blankets before the game was even officially over.

"Tough L. Took a tough L, but it’s all good," said fan Brian Siat. "We still got this."

The Lakers dominated Game 3 with a blowout win – the final score being 127 to 97.

"We lost by playing too conservative," said one fan. "We doubt ourselves."

"Oh sad. But we believe in Warriors. We still are the champions, so we can make it next time," said fan Louie Gonzales.

Dub Nation came out big to watch Game 3. The watch party at Thrive City was at capacity. An overflow crowd watched the game from the sidewalk where they could still see the jumbo screen.

Fans were confident ahead of tipoff.

"We didn’t have the best regular season, but we always show up in the offseason," said Warriors fan Luvia Solis.

"Being a longtime Warriors fan, we don't really worry," said Ricardo Lazo. "We know what we have. We know it’s kind of a firepower we possess."

In the sea of blue and gold, we did find some people wearing black and purple. Lakers fan Leroy Gilchrist said he enjoys the NorCal and SoCal rivalry.

"I'm always cheering when they do something good. I'm not over here hiding. I love my team," said Gilchrist.

Game 3’s lopsided loss was not what Warriors fans were expecting. But the gold blooded are looking ahead.

"Let’s just say we’ll get them the next one," said one fan.