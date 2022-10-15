Warriors finalizing 4-year, $140M contract extension with Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole are finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, according to ESPN.

The sides are expected to finalize the details on the rookie scale extension Saturday, and a formal agreement is expected later in the day, his agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports said.

Poole, 23, has emerged as one of the best young guards in the NBA. He was the 28th overall pick in 2019, has developed into a significant offensive player for the Warriors.