Warriors-Mavs Game 4 delayed 16 minutes by leaky roof

The start of the second half of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals was delayed 16 minutes because of rain leaking through the roof at the American Airlines Center.

With heavy rain falling outside Tuesday night, there were at least two leaks. One dropped water near the Golden State bench. There was another leak at the end of the court where the Dallas Mavericks bench is, though water there appeared to be falling in the stands. Both teams had already warmed up for the second half before the leaks were noticed and workers went to try to patch the leaks. An extra five minutes was added for warmups.