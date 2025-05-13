Warriors rule out Steph Curry for Game 5 against Timberwolves

article

Warriors star point guard Steph Curry will miss Game 5 of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a hamstring injury, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Can they do it?

What we know:

Golden State is on the brink of elimination after losing 117-110 on Monday night, its second straight home defeat at Chase Center, giving Minnesota a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference series.

The Warriors will try to stave off elimination Wednesday in Minneapolis, but they’ll have to do it without Curry.

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle

Dig deeper:

Head coach Steve Kerr keeps stressing that defense will be the key to a comeback in the series, but Golden State has struggled to contain the Timberwolves — especially Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.

Edwards and Randle each shot 11-for-21 from the field and combined for 10 3-pointers as Minnesota went 16-for-34 from long range.

Randle routinely made it look easy going to the basket in Game 4, then Edwards lit up the scoreboard by scoring 11 points in a 17-0 third-quarter surge.

That 1-2 punch is more than Golden State can handle, especially without Curry on the floor keeping everything together. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green can’t do it all themselves.

Game 5 tips off Wednesday night at Target Center.