Steph Curry sidelined from NBA playoffs for at least 1 week after hamstring injury: report

article

Warriors' star Steph Curry is set to miss at least one week of the Western Conference Semifinals due to a left Grade 1 hamstring strain he sustained during Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Curry was injured in the playoff series opener in Minnesota after scoring 13 points in 13 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting.

Curry helped the Warriors earn their Game 7 win of the first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

Curry will likely be sidelined until at least Game 4 next Monday, ESPN reported.

Game 5 is scheduled for May 14.

Without Curry, the Warriors defeated the Timberwolves in Tuesday's 99-88 game.

The Warriors will take on Minnesota in Game 2 Thursday at 5:30 p.m.