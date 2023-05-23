Warriors' Stephen Curry wins NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award

article

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry has one more accolade to add to his impressive and long list of recognitions and accomplishments: He's been named the 2023 recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.

As part of the honor, Curry has chosen the University of San Francisco Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice to receive the $100,000 award money from the NBA.

The two-time Most Valuable Player was recognized for "his dedication to pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged," the Warriors said in a news release on Tuesday.

That mission has been advanced through the many organizations and endeavors Curry has been behind including the "Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation," which he co-founded with his wife Ayesha. The non-profit, established in 2019, has sought to ensure every child in Oakland has access to nutritious food and educational resources as well as safe places to play.

The four-time NBA Champion has used his lifestyle brand UNDERRATED to help create opportunities for often-overlooked student-athletes through initiatives that encourage equity and access.

The 35-year-old point guard was also noted for his other work including helping to fund the men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University and serving as co-chair of Michelle Obama’s "When We All Vote" campaign.

"Curry’s off-court pursuits reflect his deep commitment to uplifting individuals from underrepresented communities, with an emphasis on empowering the next generation and opening doors for today’s youth to thrive," the Warriors said.

He was nominated for the social justice award alongside finalists Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Tre Jones of the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul, and Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams, all recognized for their exceptional commitments to social justice efforts this season.

The league will donate $25,000 each to the organizations chosen by the other four finalists.

Curry is now the third ever to receive the annual Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award, joining Carmelo Anthony, who retired from the league on Monday after 19 seasons, and Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Reggie Bullock who won last year.

The recognition came days after the Warriors star was named winner of the 2022-23 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, which every year has recognized a player, coach, or athletic trainer who has demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to the community.

"Through his various endeavors," the Warriors said, "Curry is a passionate champion for social justice, ensuring the key pillars of equity, access and opportunity are central to all aspects of his purpose-driven work."