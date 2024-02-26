Watch: Bear tears down wall to free fellow bears trapped in building

A bear helped other bears escape out of a building in California by tearing down a wall.

Nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch recorded footage showing a bear ripping off a boarded section of a building in Lake Tahoe on February 25.

Two other bears then emerged from the hole.

Sielsch said the bears had broken into the building but left within 25 minutes. He believes it was the same family of bears that were spotted in the same building back in January.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.