Watch: Hayward police saves choking baby

article

A Hayward police officer saved a choking baby, which was captured on video.

As Officer Emilio Gonzalez was leaving a back lot to begin his shift on Feb. 5, he was flagged down by a family whose 11-month-old baby girl was possibly choking.

Gonzalez quickly performed First Aid, Hayward police said, and after turning her over and striking her on the back, the baby spit up a small rubber band.

Police shared edited body camera of what happened, sharing images of the officer embracing the girl afterward.

Hayward fire crews arrived, but police said that no medical intervention was necessary.