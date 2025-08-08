WATCH: Woman loses it on I-680 during Caltrans road closure

The Brief I-680 in Fremont will be shut down for 55 hours this weekend. Kellee Hollinger, who is KTVU's news desk manager, experienced Caltrans' handiwork – and slowdowns – back on July 25, when the southbound portion of I-680 was closed. "I lost it," she said recounting the horror of being stuck in her car for that long.



Caltrans is busy this summer performing critical work along Interstate Highway 680 in the East Bay, improving overpasses, bridges and the pavement.

And while drivers should ultimately be pleased with the work, those slogging through traffic during these weekend closures have to be patient for the payoff.

This weekend, Caltrans is shutting down part of northbound I-680 in Fremont at State Route 238. The shutdown starts Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. – a total of 55 hours, which is bound to affect those trying to get to the Niles Car Show on Sunday.

Kellee Hollinger, who is KTVU's news desk manager, experienced Caltrans' handiwork – and slowdowns – on July 25, when the southbound portion of I-680 was closed for the weekend. And to put it simply: She had a meltdown.

She was headed down to San Jose with her sister from Livermore and was stuck in traffic for five hours.

Yes, five hours to drive 30 miles.

"I lost it," she said, recounting the horror of being stuck in her car for that long.

Kellee Hollinger breaks down in I-680 traffic. July 25, 2025

Local perspective:

She and her sister began cracking up as they saw a crow walking by their car faster than they were moving.

Hollinger, who admits she is a bit of a neat freak, ended up taking out her car vacuum (yes, she has one of those) and began vacuuming crumbs off her shirt since there was nothing else to do. Of course, that's after she and her sister had time to eat a cheese and cracker snack plate while stuck in their seats.

At one point, Hollinger just broke down in tears, laughing and crying at the same time.

Her sister couldn't resist: She had to capture the breakdown on camera.

Hollinger finally attended her event in the South Bay, and ended up getting home OK since the northbound route wasn't affected.

That's the direction that's going to impact drivers this weekend.

To learn more about the closure happening this weekend, click here.