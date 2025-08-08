55-hour closure on I-680 in Fremont

Drivers should prepare for the closure of part of Interstate 680 in Fremont for the entire weekend.

Caltrans is closing northbound I-680 at Mission Boulevard or State Route 238 from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

During these weekend closures, only one direction of travel on I-680 will be closed at a time with detours set in place.

Caltrans is redoing the joints of the overpass, which they discovered needed some work upon routine inspection.

"We are going to be able to save over 130 days of nightly work," said Caltrans spokesman Hector Chincilla. "So instead of having Monday through Friday night work for months, we are able to consolidate it in one weekend and due to the weather changes, we are able to make sure we can do the work efficiently."

