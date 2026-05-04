Mountain View residents still under boil-water notice after construction mishap contaminates supply

The Brief More than 60 Mountain View residents remain under a boil-water notice after a contractor accidentally contaminated the water supply with cement slurry. The city has eased some restrictions, is providing support services and says contamination levels are decreasing, but residents must still boil water. Officials are flushing the system, awaiting state clearance and considering legal action against the contractor as some residents express frustration.



Mountain View officials said they are investigating a construction-related contamination incident and exploring all legal options, including a potential lawsuit against the contractor responsible.

More than 60 Mountain View residents remain under a boil-water notice Sunday following a construction mishap that has left some homes without potable tap water for 10 days. City officials said the restrictions, which began April 24, will remain in place until at least next weekend while crews work to clear the system of contaminants.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mountain View neighborhood won't have clean water this weekend

The contamination occurred when a contractor replacing a water main accidentally allowed cement slurry to seep into the local water supply, leading to the detection of coliform bacteria. Initial tests following the incident confirmed the presence of the bacteria, though city spokesperson Lenka Wright said the latest results show levels are decreasing.

For the first week, affected residents were unable to shower, do laundry or wash their hands at home. Those restrictions were eased Friday to a boil-water notice, allowing for nonconsumptive use. However, residents must still boil water intended for drinking, cooking or brushing their teeth.

"The first week was hard. The second week is going to get harder," said Mary, a local resident. "You just get tired."

"Rest assured we are doing everything we can to ensure the water is safe to drink in accordance with state and local water standards," Wright said.

To mitigate the impact, the city has been providing bottled water deliveries, hotel vouchers and gym memberships so residents can access shower facilities.

Crews are flushing the water system and conducting pipeline inspections to meet state safety standards. The city cannot lift the notice until it receives formal clearance from state health officials. Officials said they are continuing to investigate the incident and are exploring legal options, including a possible lawsuit against the contractor.

While many residents praised the city’s proactive communication, others expressed frustration over the initial cause of the crisis.

"The city has to know who it is contracting," said one neighbor. "I hope that the city is careful next time when they hire somebody else."