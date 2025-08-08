Water main break closes streets near Oakland hospital for hours

article

A water main break shut down streets near a hospital in Oakland for several hours Friday, officials said.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District said crews were called to repair a broken pipe at Summit Street and Hawthorne Avenue, just outside Alta Bates Hospital.

Repair work should be finished by 4 p.m.

What they're saying:

Both Alta Bates and EBMUD said the hospital still had water, and services were not impacted.

EBMUD said the repair required excavation, fixing the broken pipe, and road backfilling, which also involved assistance from PG&E and AT&T. The agency expected the repair to be completed by 4 p.m.