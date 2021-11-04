Water main break in Santa Rosa closes stretch of Hwy 12

article

A water main break in Santa Rosa closed a stretch of road along Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, police said Thursday morning.

All eastbound traffic along Highway 12 from Mission Blvd through Middle Rincon Road was closed just before 6 a.m. because of the damage to the road, police said.

All westbound Highway 12 traffic was open.

City crews were sent to fix the pipeline and roadway.

Members of the public are advised to use the alternate routes and detours outlined below:

Those traveling E/B Highway 12 at Mission Blvd can either turn northbound or southbound onto Mission Blvd from the intersection as an alternative route. Those turning northbound Mission Blvd can utilize an alternate route up to Montecito Blvd, a right turn onto E/B Montecito Blvd towards Calistoga Rd, and then a right turn onto southbound Calistoga Rd back towards Highway 12. Those making a southbound turn onto Mission Blvd from Highway 12 can utilize the alternate route by continuing on and then making a left hand turn onto eastbound Montgomery Dr. Travelers can continue along eastbound Montgomery Dr towards Melita Rd and back out onto Highway 12.