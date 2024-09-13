Wawona Hotel in Yosemite closing indefinitely
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - A historic hotel within Yosemite National Park is closing soon.
The National Park Service said the Wawona Hotel will shut down temporarily in December as park employees work to conduct a "comprehensive condition assessment" on the complex.
The park service said it recently looked into replacing the roof on the hotel.
This inquiry revealed that more of the hotel may need to be renovated.
It's unclear when the hotel will reopen.