Wax museum permanently closes at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

Madame Tussauds, the popular Fisherman's Wharf attraction, has permanently closed its doors, the company confirmed Thursday.

The wax museum closed on Aug. 3 after 10 years in business at the wharf.

Prior to Madame Tussauds, the museum was operated as the Wax Museum of San Francisco, which had been a staple on Fisherman's Wharf for 50 years.

"We are immensely grateful to our guests, teams and the community for their unwavering support over the last decade," the company said in a statement to KTVU.

No reason was given for the closure.

The company has 23 other locations, with the closest U.S. locations in Hollywood and Las Vegas.