Waymo autonomous vehicles permitted to operate in San Jose

The California Public Utilities Commission on Monday approved an amendment to Waymo's existing permit to allow their autonomous taxi fleet to operate in San Jose, officials say.

Autonomous vehicles expanding

This will mark the first time a commercial passenger autonomous vehicle fleet will be allowed to operate in San Jose, Mayor Matt Mahan's office said.

"It's about time autonomous vehicles rolled into San José," said Mayor Mahan. "For decades, our region has shaped the future—and now, the ride to work is as forward-thinking as the breakthroughs happening at the office."

Waymo has a fleet of automated vehicles in San Francisco and limited operations in parts of Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, and Sunnyvale. The company is also operating in Los Angeles and Phoenix. Last month, cars were allowed to drive on San Francisco's Market Street and there are plans to expand the service to San Francisco International Airport.

In a statement, Waymo said, "this does not mean Waymo will begin operating in this newly permitted territory, although it is our ambition to serve more of the Bay Area."

Waymo's statement continued that this expansion will happen "methodically over time."

Waymo Global Head of Public Policy Michelle Peacock thanked Mayor Mahan for his support and said this will make streets safer and transportation more accessible.

The amendment follows a permit granted by the California Department of Motor Vehicles that allowed Waymo's fleet to be deployed on San Jose's streets.

Possible drawbacks

Driverless vehicles have faced multiple issues in San Francisco since they launched in San Francisco in 2022. We have previously reported instances of crashes, pedestrian injuries and some vandalism. Despite those issues San Francisco ridership grew fourfold in the first eight months of 2024.

It is not clear how this development will affect traffic congestion or public transportation in the South Bay.

This is a developing news story.

