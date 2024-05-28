Waymo cars hold up San Francisco traffic after Giants game

Two self-driving Waymo cars appeared to have caused a traffic jam Monday afternoon as fans were getting out of the Giants game.

A KTVU viewer shared video of the two white cars stopped in the middle of the Embarcadero just outside the Ferry Building.

Related article

They were blocking cars just as the fans were flooding out of Oracle Park.

KTVU reached out to Waymo to help explain what happened, but has not heard back.

The Giants beat the Phillies 8-4.