Prosecutors charged a 45-year-old man in a string of alleged vandalism incidents targeting Waymo autonomous vehicles in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood.

Authorities said Walker Reed Quinn is tied to several incidents that have happened since July.

Suspect was already out on bail

Quinn has been charged with three counts of vandalism causing more than $400 in damage and one count of vandalism causing less than $400. The criminal complaint includes an allegation that the crimes were committed while Quinn was out on bail for prior cases, including one that also involved damaging a Waymo vehicle, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

The first case charged was from the morning of July 4, when Quinn allegedly dove onto the hood of a Waymo vehicle in the 1200 block of Howard Street and placed a cone on the dome and sensors of the car, prosecutors said.

On July 29, Quinn allegedly damaged the tires and driver's side mirror of a Waymo near Sixth and Mission streets, then 30 minutes later allegedly damaged another Waymo.

On Monday, Quinn allegedly walked up to the hood of a Waymo vehicle that had someone inside, then yelled incoherently and stomped on the windshield, caving it in, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Quinn was set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on the charges and prosecutors said they are seeking to have him detained pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses.