Ways to reach the EDD to find out about benefits

California's Economic Development Department oversees the state's unemployment, disability and other benefits programs. But the state agency, which is vital to the economic wellbeing of people who get laid off or have a medical reason preventing them from working, is beset by problems.

KTVU's investigative team has spent months looking into apparent acts of fraud by individuals cheating taxpayers out of money through phony applications to the EDD while also examining the dysfunction in the office that has delays for jobless people trying to receive financial support.

While KTVU continues to track progress and setbacks at the EDD, here are some resources for people trying to get in touch with the department.

California EDD

EDD's website: https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/contact_edd.htm

Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 noon (Pacific time), Monday through Friday except state holidays.



Phone number:

English: 1-800-300-5616

Spanish: 1-800-326-8937

Cantonese: 1-800-547-3506

Mandarin: 1-866-303-0706

Vietnamese: 1-800-547-2058

California Relay Service (711): Provide the UI number (1-800-300-5616) to the operator

TTY: 1-800-815-9387

Contact Your Legislators

State Assembly: www.assembly.ca.gov/assemblymembers



State Senate: www.senate.ca.gov/senators



Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office: https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail/

1303 10th Street, Suite 1173

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 445-2841