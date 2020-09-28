Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
3
Heat Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Heat Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

Ways to reach the EDD to find out about benefits

By KTVU staff
Published 
California EDD
KTVU FOX 2

California's Economic Development Department oversees the state's unemployment, disability and other benefits programs. But the state agency, which is vital to the economic wellbeing of people who get laid off or have a medical reason preventing them from working, is beset by problems.

KTVU's investigative team has spent months looking into apparent acts of fraud by individuals cheating taxpayers out of money through phony applications to the EDD while also examining the dysfunction in the office that has delays for jobless people trying to receive financial support.

While KTVU continues to track progress and setbacks at the EDD, here are some resources for people trying to get in touch with the department.

California EDD

EDD's website: https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/contact_edd.htm

Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 noon (Pacific time), Monday through Friday except state holidays.

Phone number:
English: 1-800-300-5616
Spanish: 1-800-326-8937
Cantonese: 1-800-547-3506
Mandarin: 1-866-303-0706
Vietnamese: 1-800-547-2058
California Relay Service (711): Provide the UI number (1-800-300-5616) to the operator
TTY: 1-800-815-9387

Contact Your Legislators

State Assembly: www.assembly.ca.gov/assemblymembers 

State Senate: www.senate.ca.gov/senators

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office: https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail/
1303 10th Street, Suite 1173
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 445-2841 