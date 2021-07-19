'We want justice': Family says Richmond man fighting for his life after struck by hit-and-run driver

The family of Courtney Bell of Richmond wants answers and justice after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Richmond police said they are still trying to locate the suspect and the vehicle involved in the crash.

Relatives said the 42-year-old is in the intensive care unit at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where he is fighting for his life. They are pleading for the driver to surrender to police.

"A kind person. A family man. A jokester," said Le'Kneesha Gardner of her brother.

The family shared surveillance video they obtained from a business that shows what happened to Bell around 4:45 a.m. last Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Family, friends remember victim of fatal SF hit-and-run as 'tiny ball of fire'

Gardner says her brother was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he was walking to a bus stop along San Pablo Avenue in Richmond.

"For someone to hit someone and leave the scene and leave them there for dead is just very heartbreaking," Gardner said. She said her brother was on his way to a job in construction.

Instead, he is now in the hospital suffering from injuries including a concussion, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung. The family said doctors are trying to save his right leg.



"Fighting for his life every day, every hour, every minute, every second. He is fighting to live," said Gardner.

Relatives said Bell is a single father to a 17-year-old son and is the center of a large loving family.

Police said they do not have any viable leads at this point.

Advertisement

"We just want justice," said his brother Greg Ivory."Come forward because we're gonna find you. We gonna find you," says Ivory.



Family members said Bell has already undergone four surgeries and a fifth one is scheduled for Tuesday with more to come. Bell has no medical insurance so the family has started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.