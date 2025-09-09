West Point ceremony celebrating Tom Hanks canceled

An alumni association for graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point has canceled an awards ceremony celebrating actor Tom Hanks.

Hanks, who attended Skyline High School in Oakland and starred in "Saving Private Ryan" in 1998, was supposed to receive the 2025 Sylvanus Thayer Award from the West Point Association of Graduates, first reported by the Washington Post.

The award was to have recognized Hanks' work throughout his film career that supported "veterans, the military, and America’s space program."

However, Hanks has been a vocal critic of President Trump and his policies.

Trump supports canceling Hanks and took to social media attacking him.

"Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Important move! We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!"