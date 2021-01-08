West Virginia state lawmaker charged after storming US Capitol with pro-Trump mob

A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Ken Kohl, a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, announced the charge against Derrick Evans on a call in which he presented dozens of new charges against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

FILE - Security forces respond with tear gas after the US President Donald Trump's supporters breached the US Capitol security. ( Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images)

RELATED: US Capitol flags ordered flown at half-staff for fallen US Capitol Police Officer who died following riot

It wasn’t immediately announced if Evans is in custody. Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations this week but it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol.

FILE - U.S. Capitol Police set up a fence near the U.S. Capitol on January 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Supporters of President Trump had stormed and ransacked the building the day before as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral (John Moore/Getty Images) Expand

Advertisement

A growing number of Republicans and Democrats said they want to expel Evans from the legislature if he does not resign. His attorney, John Bryan, said late Thursday that the delegate didn't commit a crime and doesn't plan to resign.