Whale watchers report thousands of dolphins in 'superpod' off Laguna Beach

A ‘superpod’ of at least one thousand common dolphins convened off the coast of Laguna Beach, California, on May 16.

Footage taken by whale watching company, Newport Coastal Adventures, shows the sea of dolphins leaping through the waters, corralling and chasing food.

While dolphins usually travel in pods of dozens, temporary superpods form when the groups cross paths.

The company’s press release read: “Dolphins can come together in groups of thousands just like this in order to travel and hunt! It’s not often that we see this many dolphin together off the coast of Orange County.”