What is a bomb cyclone?

By
Published  November 19, 2024 12:53pm PST
Severe Weather
DEPOE BAY, OR - OCTOBER 24: Heavy waves break against the Oregon coast as a bomb cyclone storm system moves over the Northwest United States on October 24, 2021 in Depoe Bay, Oregon. Heavy rain and wind may cause flooding in some parts of the region,

OAKLAND, Calif. - As winter is upon us, bomb cyclones will surely be a popular search term.

In fact, a bomb cyclone, as well as an atmospheric river, is supposed to hit the San Francisco Bay Area, and so we thought we'd explain what it is. 

A bomb cyclone is a low pressure system that experiences a fall in pressure of 24 millibars in 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. 

They are often associated with atmospheric rivers and typically form in winter when cold and warm air masses collide. Other nicknames include "explosive cyclogenesis" or a "weather bomb." 

Put more simply, National Weather Service meteorologist Daltton Behringer told KTVU that a bomb cyclone is how quickly a storm strengthens.

In this particular case this week, the bomb cycle is going to accompany an atmospheric river, which is a steady stream of moisture coming from the tropics. 

You can have one without the other, but in this case, Behringer said, both are going to slam into the Bay Area, with the heaviest days of rain expected on Wednesday and Friday. 