What will dining-in eventually look like in Sonoma County?

Restaurants that have been surviving on take-out business are learning what is required to re-open their dining rooms.

Six rural California counties have already certified that they meet state requirements: Butte, El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada, Placer and Shasta.

Others counties, with larger populations, will find it more challenging.

"We have to make sure our guests are still comfortable coming to the restaurant," said Brad Barmore, co-owner of Sonoma County restaurants: KIN, KINsmoke and The Publican.

The three combined can seat almost 300 customers, but Barmore knows that capacity will drop in order to accomodate physical distance requirements.

"I think people just want to come in, they want a sense of normalcy back, even if it is modified," he said.

Serving food to-go has at least given restaurants a head start on some of the requirements.

"When people come in to do their pick-ups we're already in masks, already in gloves, and already sanitizing countertops," said Barmore.

On California's COVID-19 website, there are several pages of detailed instructions for restaurants.

Among them, no more than six-feet distance between servers and guests, and between guests and other guests.

Staff and vendors cannot enter without being screened for fever and symptoms.

Screening of guests is suggested, but not mandatory, and they are also not required to wear a mask, as employees are.

"No silverware on the tables, no salt and pepper on the tables, they want you to change the linens after every dining experience and make it reservation only, but they're not mandating that," said Barmore.

Across the state, restaurant owners are trying to figure out how they'll make a go of it.

"You're already running on low margins to begin with and I'm not naive about any of this," said Governor Gavin Newsom, announcing the restaurant requirements.

Newsom often refers to his former career, as a restaurant owner prior to politics.

In his Tuesday briefing, he acknowledged that some eateries will fail during the pandemic, and noted that happens as well during normal times.

"The percentage that fall off the radar on an annual basis is already alarmingly high, it's one of the most tough, challenging and competitive businesses out there," said Newsom.

Operating costs remain fixed, even when fewer people can patronize the establishments.

Some venues are unable to expand outdoors, or add plexiglass partitions, as suggested.

Even the mandatory requirements will be a challenge for many.

"That's weeks, if not months of work, but, certainly they will do it in whatever time they need," said Jot Condie, CEO of the California Restaurant Association.

He fears some proprietors will run out of time.

"In two or three weeks I think we're going to see a large chunk of our industry throw in the towel."

In Windsor, Barmore is grateful his KIN restaurant is well-established and not facing the competition of larger cities.

"Sometimes these things are the tipping point for restaurants that were already on their way out," he noted.

Another financial loss for restaurants: their bars.

Under the dine-in guidelines, alcohol can only be served with food.

That will keep customers apart from each other and the bartender.

But booze is where the profit is.

"Not having the bar business where people come in for a few cocktails is going to be challenging for a lot of restaurants," said Barmore.

Governor Newsom noted more than 25 counties are in the process of certifying that they are ready to re-open restaurants, with the required training, preparation, and sanitizing practices.

