What's new at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass this year

The Brief The free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival returns to Golden Gate Park this weekend. Lineup changes include Robert Plant performing Sunday night, Rilo Kiley replacing Alison Krauss & Union Station on Saturday, and a special stage set hosted by SF PorchFest. Festival organizers warn that warm temperatures in the 80s could present health risks, including dehydration, sunburn, and heat-related illness.



The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival returns to Golden Gate Park this weekend with a weekend of free performances, lineup adjustments, and a new community partnership.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

No tickets are required to attend the free festival. Attendees can find the complete schedule and artist roster on the official Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website.

What's new:

The anniversary lineup features several last-minute schedule updates. Indie-rock band Rilo Kiley will perform on Saturday following the cancellation of Alison Krauss & Union Station. Also, former Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant has joined the schedule for a performance on Sunday night.

This year’s event will also showcase multiple tributes to Dolly Parton from various artists. Parton previously performed at the festival in 2005.

In a first-time collaboration, SF PorchFest is partnering with Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.

The free neighborhood festival, which transforms front stoops, porches, and parklets in the Mission District into music stages each spring, will host its own dedicated stage set on Saturday. Featured SF PorchFest performers include indie-pop singer-songwriter Isabel Dumaa and salsa group Los Jefes.

Hot weather

What you can do:

While a regional heat advisory does not extend directly into San Francisco, daytime temperatures are expected to reach the 80s.

Festivalgoers are advised to prepare for warm conditions, as high temperatures create potential risks for sunburn, dehydration, and heat-related illnesses.