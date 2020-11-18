What's open, what's not, now that Alameda County is back in purple tier

Many Alameda County businesses on Wednesday will have to shut down indoor activities, now that the county is in the most restrictive, purple tier for coronavirus cases.

As of midnight, restaurants, gyms, houses of worship are now only allowed to operate outdoors.

Most of the Bay Area was also told to move into the most restrictive purple-tier, too. Only San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties are in the less-restrictive red tier.

The purple tier still allows some activities to be held indoors. That includes indoor shopping at retail stores with limited capacity of 25 percent.

Hair salon and personal care services are allowed to be open but also with limited capacity inside, at 25 percent.

But schools that have not already opened by now, can't open.

Advertisement

And unlike other Bay Area counties, Alameda County will not even consider waivers for elementary schools to open.

The Alameda County Office of Education said that the only public school district open for in-person instruction is the Mountain House Elementary School district, which has 16 students. One charter school, Connecting Waters of Oakland, is also open.

Playgrounds are still allowed to remain open.