When will Bay Area mask mandates be lifted? Answer could come this week

Several Bay Area counties are finalizing plans about when to lift indoor mask mandates.

An announcement from health officers could come by the end of this week, giving more details about when they might decide to drop indoor mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated.

Right now, all Bay Area counties with the exception of Solano county require people to wear masks indoors - regardless of their vaccination status.

The mandate went into effect in August, at the start of the delta surge.

But now that cases and hospitalizations are down - and vaccination rates in most Bay Area counties are way up --a group of Bay Area health officers representing Contra Costa, San Francisco, Marin, Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties, are expected to make an announcement later this week about the criteria counties would have to meet to drop their indoor mask mandates.

"We're expecting to announce something this week.," Contra Costa County Public Health Director Dr. Ori Tzvieli said Tuesday at a board of supervisors meeting. "Rates of COVID in the community and the number of people in the hospitals."

Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody also spoke on this topic, about when to relax restrictions at a supervisors meeting in her own county on Tuesday.

"There are a few things we need to consider - looking at the case rates, to make sure they're low and stable, we need to look at the impact on hospitals, and we need to look at some sort of measure of vaccination and protection in the population," Cody said. "We're working on this as a region."

It's not clear whether Alameda County will be part of that group.