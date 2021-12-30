Who stole a 14-foot vintage train display in Alameda?

Police in Alameda are looking for the thieves who stole a 14-foot long lighted holiday train display from the front yard of a home.



Homeowner Serena Hom said her home security camera captured a white van pulling up to her house on Bayo Vista avenue shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cameras did not capture any other activity, but Hom said she believes that the thieves were in the van and took the vintage train.

She said the wooden lighted train has sentimental value since it's been in her family for 40 years.

"I mean it's definitely sentimental," she said. "We looked up modern train prices and it's about $600 dollars per car so it would be pretty pricey to replace.. Somebody needed a van to take it."

Hom she would like to have the train returned to her front lawn, no questions asked.

She's not the on Bay Area resident who feels upset this season.

Homeowner Peter Sachs said someone stole a beloved Christmas attraction from his front lawn in San Francisco, and that the thief robbed the neighborhood of something invaluable. A 4-foot inflatable Olaf, a character from the movie Frozen, was secured with stakes and tethered is now gone.

And in Santa Rosa, a family's Cody Court home was vandalized, hundreds of lights were stolen, inflatables punctured, and many items were left damaged.

But after hearing about it, a variety of Christmas elves came to the rescue.