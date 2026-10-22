Who stole the Too $hort Street sign in Oakland? 

The Brief "Too Short Way," located at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and High Street, recently went missing. The City of Oakland dedicated the street segment to the musician in 2022. The Oakland Police Department did not have details on what happened, but on Thursday, the city of Oakland said the sign had been replaced.



A street sign dedicated to iconic Oakland rapper Too $hort has been stolen.

"Too Short Way," located at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and High Street, recently went missing.

The City of Oakland dedicated the street segment to the musician in 2022.

Under California law, stealing a street sign is considered a misdemeanor offense.

In an email, Oakland police said they can't confirm what occurred because they don't have any "incident details" about the reported theft.

However, KTVU cameras documented that the sign is no longer there.

On Thursday morning, however, the city of Oakland said that the sign had been replaced.

The Too $hort Way street sign was stolen. Oct. 21, 2026