Whole Foods to shut flagship store in San Francisco due to employee safety concerns

Whole Foods is closing their flagship San Francisco store on Monday at the end of business hours.

Whole Foods told KTVU that the store on Market St. and 8th is shutting down for the time being because of employee safety concerns.

An employee at the store told KTVU they were made aware of the closure early Monday.

Whole Foods said all employees will keep their jobs and be transferred to other store locations.

The store opened on March 10, 2022 and was nearly 65,000 square feet.