Why the aviation beacon is being lit on Mt. Diablo summit.

Community members on Monday night will gather at the Memorial Building in downtown Danville to light the Aviation Beacon on Mount Diablo Summit.

This light has served as a reminder of those who served and sacrificed for the United States in the attack on Pearl Harbor since 1964.

The ritual began in 2022.

The lighting begins at 8 p.m.

The program will include a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Karley Conde, remarks from Morgan and Vietnam War veteran Pat Leary, and a rendition of "Taps" by Joe McHale.