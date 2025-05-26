Expand / Collapse search

Why the aviation beacon is being lit on Mt. Diablo summit

By
Published  May 26, 2025 12:14pm PDT
Military
DANVILLE, Calif. - Community members on Monday night will gather at the Memorial Building in downtown Danville to light the Aviation Beacon on Mount Diablo Summit.

This light has served as a reminder of those who served and sacrificed for the United States in the attack on Pearl Harbor since 1964.

The ritual began in 2022.

The lighting begins at 8 p.m. 

The program  will include a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Karley Conde, remarks from Morgan and Vietnam War veteran Pat Leary, and a rendition of "Taps" by Joe McHale.

