Why Bay Area roller coasters remain open following freak death in Georgia

The Brief One person died and four were injured on a Six Flags' Goliath roller coaster near Atlanta, which stands at 200 feet. The two Six Flags amusement parks in Santa Clara and Vallejo have roller coasters that are shorter than that and will not close down. Six Flags is temporarily closing nine similar rides in North America, including the Goliath ride in Valencia, Calif.



Following a freak death on a roller coaster at Six Flags in Georgia, Bay Area amusement parks will not see any changes, park officials said.

Six Flags closing similar tall roller coasters after freak death

Why you should care:

Six Flags on Monday announced it is temporarily shuttering nine similar rides at other North American parks "out of an abundance of caution," after a mechanical failure on the "Goliath" roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, located just outside Atlanta, resulted in the death of one man and injured at least four others earlier that day.

Among the affected attractions is the 281-foot tall Goliath ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Southern California.

The closure comes roughly two weeks after Magic Mountain announced the permanent retirement of its "X2" roller coaster following exposed injury reports and lawsuits alleging severe brain damage.

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Santa Clara, Vallejo remain open

Local perspective:

But neither Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo nor California's Great America in Santa Clara operate hyper coasters, which feature drops of 200 feet or more. And neither park has announced any closures of any rides.

The tallest roller coasters in the Bay Area are less than that.

For example, the Gold Striker in Santa Clara is 108 feet. The Medusa and Superman in Vallejo are 150 feet, according to the Six Flags website.

Witness describes horror

The backstory:

SkyFox in Atlanta flew over the Goliath roller coaster where one person died and four were injured. Oct. 12, 2026

Back in Georgia, witnesses described seeing the victim fall from the hyper coaster—the park's tallest and fastest ride, which features a 200-foot drop and reaches speeds up to 70 mph. It remains unclear how the other four people sustained their injuries.

"I just see someone fly out and fly into the woods," Brittany Landry told Fox 5 Atlanta. "You ride roller coasters to get the adrenaline rush, but you always expect to get back. You don't expect to not come home. It could’ve been any of us."

Addressing safety concerns, Six Flags stated on its website that "safety is at the center of everything we do," adding that every attraction undergoes extensive inspection and maintenance protocols. According to the company, rides are subjected to daily inspections by park staff, independent third-party firms, state regulators, insurance inspectors, and engineering experts.