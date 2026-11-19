article

The Brief Mississippi’s Senator-elect Scott Colom issued a challenge to Nike to help celebrate his historic election win by honoring top high school students in his state. He asked the shoemaker to provide a custom pair of Air Force 1s to each high school valedictorian in Mississippi. Nike not only accepted the challenge but took the idea a step further.



Mississippi’s Senator-elect Scott Colom made history this month by becoming the first Black U.S. senator in his state in some 150 years. And with his win, the 43-year-old Democrat challenged Nike to celebrate the momentous event with a special gift: a custom pair of Air Force 1s, for every high school valedictorian in his state.

Challenge accepted... and then some

The response from the world’s biggest athletic gear company was astounding, not only accepting Colom's challenge but taking it even further.

What they're saying:

"The athlete mindset makes things possible, including this idea. @scott_colom, we'll do you one better… For this year, 2026/2027 high school valedictorians from across the U.S., let’s go!" Nike responded on social media.

The backstory:

The exchange started on social media on Monday, with a post on X by the Democratic senator-elect.

Days after the prolonged ballot count in Mississippi concluded and Colom was declared the winner, beating out incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, he tagged Nike in a post with a challenge to the company "to honor this moment in Mississippi history."

Colom, who says he's always been a fan of the brand, noted that Nike’s AF1s are his favorite shoe and said celebrating the high school senior with the highest academic standing in each graduating class "would encourage MS students to hit the books the rest of the year!" He tagged the post with the hashtag "justdoit."

It didn't take long for Nike to respond. The athletic gear company responded the following day by upping the ante to celebrate valedctorians not only in Colom's state but nationwide. Nike asked people to "Stay tuned for more info."

SEE ALSO: This Bay Area pop-up store offers new, high-quality clothes, all for free, to help those in need

The senator-elect applauded Nike’s decision to take his idea and run with it.

"I’m so proud of @Nike for stepping up to motivate students across the country in this historic moment," he posted.

Honoring Hiram Revels?

He also encouraged the shoe company to consider in its design a way to honor historic Mississippi figure Hiram Revels, who in 1870, became the country’s first African American U.S. senator.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how Nike will roll out this nationwide valedictorian program.

KTVU reached out to the company asking for more information about the plan but had not heard back by the time of this story’s publication.

‘Reason to dream big’

On Wednesday, Colom continued to shine light on the exciting initiative. He posted on Threads, "Give our students another reason to dream big? Just do it."

In a video shared by TMZ on Wednesday, Colom said he hadn't been in personal contact with Nike but that the plans for the initiative were unfolding entirely on social media.

And he said the heart of the idea was to motivate kids to work hard in the classroom.

"Learning is the most important thing," he said on the video.

He again praised Nike for taking up the challenge and encouraged students to do their part and put in the work.

"The 'just do it' mentality is important for sports but it also applies to academics. The power is going to be in the hands of the students who compete out there to get to valedictorian," the senator-elect said, adding, "Everybody out there, just hit the books!"

The Source Information for this story came from Mississippi’s Senator-elect Scott Colom's posts on social media, Nike's response on X, and TMZ's video.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.