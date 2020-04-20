Widespread COVID-19 testing at San Francisco homeless shelters still not available, city leaders say

San Francisco city leaders and homeless service providers are pushing for widespread COVID-19 testing at shelters after a recent outbreak yielded more than 100 confirmed cases.

Supervisor Matt Haney said despite the cases at Multi-Service Center South which include clients and staff, COVID-19 testing is still not available in homeless shelters and housing developments, which puts everyone at risk.

He said most homeless service staff and shelter guests still have not been tested for the virus.

Haney along with Executive Director of Larkin Street Youth Services, Sherilyn Adams, and shelter worker Stanley Adams wants the city to be more proactive in protecting the homeless community and the staff who work with them.

The supervisor on Monday introduced a resolution urging the Department of Public Health and Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing provide free COVID-19 testing to all clients and staff in the homelessness response system and to also implement incentive pay for workers who continue to provide direct services to homeless clients.