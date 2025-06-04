Wild CHP chase from East Bay to Milpitas ends in freeway arrest

A 17-mile pursuit across the Tri-Valley and South Bay ended in a freeway arrest Tuesday afternoon, much of which was caught on camera by SkyFox overhead.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee said the original pursuit originated in San Ramon at 3:40 p.m.

The driver of a Ford Mustang didn't slow down and headed to Silicon Valley driving 70 mph on Insterate 680, police said.

SkyFox flew overhead capturing the moments the CHP attempted a pit maneuver to stop the driver, but he was able to get away the first time.

A few minutes later, officers were able to stop the driver.

Law enforcement swarmed the car and pulled out the driver, where they took him into custody in Milpitas at 4:38 p.m. at N. Abel Street.

He was identified as 29-year-old Brandon Collins from Danville.

San Ramon Police Lt. Mike Pistello told KTVU that police were looking for this Mustang because they were told about a potential DUI driver who was driving an orange 2016 Ford Mustang.

When Collins was taken into custody, it turned out he wasn't driving under the influence, Pistello said.

Police arrested him, however, for felony evading and he was booked into Santa Rita Jail.



CHP officers follow a red car wanted out of San Ramon. June 3, 2025