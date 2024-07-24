Wildfire burning north of Santa Rosa in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Cal Fire firefighters are responding to a 50-acre vegetation fire in Sonoma County on Wednesday evening.
The agency's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is calling this the Flora Fire, located on both sides of the 12000 block of Chalk Hill Road, east of Healdsburg. The road is closed between Spurgeon Road and Flora Ranch Road. The public is asked to avoid the area.
Officials first posted about the fire on social media at 6:22 p.m. They said the fire has a moderate rate of spread and that the fire on the west side of the road has been contained.